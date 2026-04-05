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Micah Potter News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:36pm

Potter is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Potter will replace Jay Huff in the first unit for Sunday's game. Through three starts this season, Potter has posted averages of 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0. assists and 2.3 triples per contest.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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