Micah Potter News: Starting Sunday
Potter is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Potter will replace Jay Huff in the first unit for Sunday's game. Through three starts this season, Potter has posted averages of 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0. assists and 2.3 triples per contest.
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