Micah Potter News: Starting vs. Cleveland

Potter is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

The Jazz are switching things up in the frontcourt due to the absence of John Collins (hip), and Potter will get the nod at power forward as his replacement. The former Wisconsin alum has made just one start this season -- he notched nine points, 16 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in a loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 27.