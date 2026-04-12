Micah Potter News: Third straight double-double

Potter totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to Detroit.

Potter recorded his third straight double-double, and his fourth in the past five games. After a slow start to the season, Potter was able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation, averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per contest over his final 25 games of the season.