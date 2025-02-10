Micah Potter News: Won't start Monday

Potter will come off the bench in Monday's matchup versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 26-year-old big man received the spot start during Saturday's loss to the Clippers, though he will retreat to the bench Monday with John Collins (rest) returning to game action. Over Potter's last five outings (one start), he has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 15.0 minutes per contest.