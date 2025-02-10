Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Potter will come off the bench in Monday's matchup versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 26-year-old big man received the spot start during Saturday's loss to the Clippers, though he will retreat to the bench Monday with John Collins (rest) returning to game action. Over Potter's last five outings (one start), he has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 15.0 minutes per contest.

Micah Potter
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now