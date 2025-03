Foster sat out Wednesday's 107-98 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants with a left ankle issue.

It's not clear how severe Foster's ankle issue is, but it leaves his status in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Raptors 905. Through 24 regular-season games, Foster holds averages of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks.