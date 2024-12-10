Michael Foster News: Big contribution off G League bench

Foster registered 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes Monday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 115-114 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Foster led Capital City in bench points by dominating inside the arc, where he knocked down 76.9 percent of his tries. Monday marked his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign, beating his previous high of 22 points Nov. 17 against Raptors 905.