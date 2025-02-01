Michael Foster News: Double-double in G League loss

Foster recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 105-98 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Foster led the Go-Go in rebounding Friday and finished second in the game behind Reggie Perry (13). Over his last five G League outings, Foster has averaged 12.2 points on 56.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over 23.5 minutes per game.