Michael Foster News: Double-double in G League loss
Foster recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 105-98 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Foster led the Go-Go in rebounding Friday and finished second in the game behind Reggie Perry (13). Over his last five G League outings, Foster has averaged 12.2 points on 56.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over 23.5 minutes per game.
Michael Foster
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now