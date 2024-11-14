Michael Foster News: Double-double off bench

Foster logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during the Go-Go's 107-98 loss to Greensboro on Wednesday.

Currently, Foster is a member of the Go-Go, whose rotation has not allowed him to log minutes as a starter. Still, he has at least a shot to make the Go-Go's starting lineup, especially after a double-double that was one of their few highlights in a disappointing loss Wednesday.