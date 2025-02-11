Michael Foster News: Double-doubles in return

Foster (illness) finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks across 24 minutes Monday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 119-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Foster missed a brief stint due to illness but didn't skip a beat in his first game back. He locked up his second double-double in the last three games, improving his regular-season average to 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds through 13 appearances.