Michael Foster News: Grabs 10 boards in G League

Foster finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 28 minutes Saturday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 113-108 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Foster didn't have many chances to contribute as a scorer, but he led his club in rebounds, grabbing four of his 10 boards on the offensive glass. He's averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 18 appearances this year with Capital City.