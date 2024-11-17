Michael Foster News: Posts double-double in G League win

Foster tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block during Sunday's 131-113 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Foster was dominant down low Sunday, recording a game-high figure in boards while establishing a new season high in both rebounds and scoring. Foster has now recorded three double-digit point totals across his first five outings this season.