Michael Foster News: Posts double-double in win

Foster tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block during Sunday's 131-113 win over the Raptors 905.

Foster has eclipsed double-digits in scoring in three of his first five outings this season.