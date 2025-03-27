Michael Foster News: Returns from ankle injury

Foster (ankle) returned to action in Wednesday's 114-101 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Foster has played a key role for the Go-Go this season. Across 25 appearances, Foster has averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.