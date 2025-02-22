Michael Foster News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory
Foster recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Although Foster turned the ball over a team-high four times Saturday, he stuffed the stat sheet and scored an efficient 13 points. The 22-year-old big man has now started eight consecutive games at center for Capital City while two-way player Tristan Vukcevic gets a look with the Wizards in the NBA, with Foster reaching double scoring figures in six of his last seven appearances.
Michael Foster
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now