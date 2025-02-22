Michael Foster News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory

Foster recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Although Foster turned the ball over a team-high four times Saturday, he stuffed the stat sheet and scored an efficient 13 points. The 22-year-old big man has now started eight consecutive games at center for Capital City while two-way player Tristan Vukcevic gets a look with the Wizards in the NBA, with Foster reaching double scoring figures in six of his last seven appearances.