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Michael Porter Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 1:27pm

Porter (ankle) is doubtful to play Saturday in Philadelphia, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter is on track to sit out his second straight game Saturday, which could result in another start for Danny Wolf and more opportunity for Josh Minott. Check back for official word on Porter's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
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