Michael Porter Injury: Game-time call vs. LAC
Head coach David Adelman said that Porter (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Porter sustained a left shoulder sprain during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Clippers. However, Adelman said the club is feeling "very positive," as the sharpshooter was able to practice Wednesday. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to play, Peyton Watson and Russell Westbrook are candidates for an uptick in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now