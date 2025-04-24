Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter Injury: Game-time call vs. LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 5:48pm

Head coach David Adelman said that Porter (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter sustained a left shoulder sprain during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Clippers. However, Adelman said the club is feeling "very positive," as the sharpshooter was able to practice Wednesday. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to play, Peyton Watson and Russell Westbrook are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
