Michael Porter Injury: Iffy against Phoenix

Porter (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Porter has yet to miss a game for the Nuggets during the 2024-25 campaign, but that could change on Saturday, as he has a left hamstring issue. The talented forward has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career. However, he's turned things around recently, playing 81 games last year and staying on the floor for Denver this season. Denver will likely turn to Christian Braun to help pick up the slack if he can't play in Phoenix.