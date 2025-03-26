Michael Porter Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Porter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks with a lower back strain.
Porter was a late addition to the injury report, which is usually a bad sign. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon (injury maintenance) remains questionable, and Nikola Jokic (ankle) is now questionable as well. If Porter is held out Wednesday, Peyton Watson is likely to absorb a handful of minutes for Denver.
