Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Porter will be sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play comes Wednesday against the Thunder. Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Porter is out of action.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
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