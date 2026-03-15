Michael Porter Injury: Not playing Monday
Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Porter will be sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play comes Wednesday against the Thunder. Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Porter is out of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 96 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More