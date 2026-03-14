Michael Porter Injury: Officially ruled out
Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Porter has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second straight game. With Nic Claxton (rest) and Drake Powell (knee) also out, Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, Danny Wolf and Josh Minott are all candidates for increased roles Saturday. Porter's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Portland.
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