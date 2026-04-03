Michael Porter Injury: Out for season

Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets are sitting on a record of 18-58, and with just six games remaining on the schedule, it's not surprising to see Porter get shut down. The 27-year-old forward hit career highs across the board in his first season with the Nets, contributing top-30 value behind averages of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.4 triples and 1.1 steals per game on 46/36/86 shooting splits in 52 regular-season appearances.