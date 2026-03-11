Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Porter has a right ankle sprain and will miss Thursday's game against Atlanta.

This is a new injury for Porter, and the severity remains unclear. With Porter sitting this game out, the Nets could rely more on Jalen Wilson, Terance Mann and Ochai Agbaji.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
