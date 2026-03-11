Michael Porter Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Porter has a right ankle sprain and will miss Thursday's game against Atlanta.
This is a new injury for Porter, and the severity remains unclear. With Porter sitting this game out, the Nets could rely more on Jalen Wilson, Terance Mann and Ochai Agbaji.
