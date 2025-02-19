Michael Porter Injury: Practices Wednesday

Porter (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Porter missed three games while nursing a left hamstring strain. However, the veteran forward is trending toward returning to the floor Thursday when the Nuggets take on the Hornets in Denver. The talented scorer was on a hot streak before missing three straight games, racking up 30 or more points in three consecutive games for the Nuggets.