Michael Porter Injury: Probable for Thursday

Porter (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Porter missed Denver's final three games prior to the All-Star break, but he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and is expected to return against the Hornets. He was hot before the injury setback, posting averages of 30.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.3 three-pointers through four February outings.