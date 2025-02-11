Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:57pm

Porter (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Porter is in danger of missing a third straight game due to a strained left hamstring. Given that Wednesday's tilt is Denver's final game prior to the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution with the veteran sharpshooter. From a fantasy perspective, Julian Strawther has been the primary beneficiary of Porter's absence.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
