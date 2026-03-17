Michael Porter Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Porter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Porter remains day-to-day after missing the past three games for Brooklyn. If he continues to miss time, the Nets would likely lean more on Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott.
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