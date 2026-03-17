Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:24pm

Porter (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Porter remains day-to-day after missing the past three games for Brooklyn. If he continues to miss time, the Nets would likely lean more on Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
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