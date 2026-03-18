Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:29am

Porter (ankle, hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Porter is missing a fourth consecutive contest due to ankle and hamstring injuries. The star forward's absence should free up more playing time for Danny Wolf and Ziaire Williams in the frontcourt Wednesday.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
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