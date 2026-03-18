Michael Porter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter (ankle, hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Porter is missing a fourth consecutive contest due to ankle and hamstring injuries. The star forward's absence should free up more playing time for Danny Wolf and Ziaire Williams in the frontcourt Wednesday.
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