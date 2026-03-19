Michael Porter Injury: Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks
An MRI confirmed a left hamstring strain for Porter and he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.
In three weeks from today's date, the Nets will only have three games remaining on their schedule, so there's a decent chance we won't see Porter in uniform again this season. Danny Wolf, Josh Minott and Ziaire Williams will help fill the void while Porter is out.
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