Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

An MRI confirmed a left hamstring strain for Porter and he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

In three weeks from today's date, the Nets will only have three games remaining on their schedule, so there's a decent chance we won't see Porter in uniform again this season. Danny Wolf, Josh Minott and Ziaire Williams will help fill the void while Porter is out.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
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