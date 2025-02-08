Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 5:27pm

Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Porter won't be on the floor for the Nuggets for Saturday's game against the Suns as he's nursing left hamstring soreness. The veteran forward has played well for Denver as of late, but now the team will likely have to turn to Christian Braun and Julian Strawther to help shoulder the load in his absence.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
