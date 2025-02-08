Michael Porter Injury: Won't play vs. Phoenix
Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Porter won't be on the floor for the Nuggets for Saturday's game against the Suns, as he's nursing left hamstring soreness. The veteran forward has played well for Denver as of late, but now the team will likely have to turn to Christian Braun and Julian Strawther to help shoulder the load in his absence.
