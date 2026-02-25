Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Adds 26 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Porter closed with 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and three assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to Dallas.

Porter once again led the Nets in scoring, notching his 25th game of the season with at least 25 points, though the 27-year-old also failed to pull down a rebound for the first time all year. Through seven games in February, the former Denver Nuggets forward has cooled off a bit, averaging 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.7 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
