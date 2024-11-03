Michael Porter News: Another 20-point effort

Porter logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 win over the Jazz.

Porter reached the 20-point mark for the second consecutive contest, a sign of improvement after not doing so in his first four contests. He's been constantly attempting double-digit shots, so the points will eventually come, although he's primed to have a slightly more significant role on offense as long as Jamal Murray (concussion) remains sidelined or less than 100 percent healthy. Porter is shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in his six appearances.