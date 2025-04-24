Michael Porter News: Available for Game 3

Porter (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Porter was tabbed as a true game-time decision leading up to tipoff after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of Game 2, and the team has now given him the green light to suit up after he made it through pregame warmups. The Missouri product bounced back in a big way in Game 2, racking up 15 points and 15 rebounds after being held to three points and four boards in Game 1.