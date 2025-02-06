Michael Porter News: Blows up for 39 points

Porter posted 39 points (16-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 victory over the Pelicans.

After setting a new season high on the front end of the Nuggets' set against the Pelicans, Porter turned around and reset his personal best with three more points against the Pelicans. Although Porter's name was bandied about as a potential trade target, coach Michael Malone has dismissed such rumors, insuring Porter as a fixture in Denver's starting five for the remainder of the season.