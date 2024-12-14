Michael Porter News: Decent stat line in win Friday

Porter closed Friday's 120-98 victory over the Clippers with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Even though Nikola Jokic has been the Nuggets' best player by a wide margin this season, Porter's contributions can't be overlooked, particularly in a season where Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have struggled with injuries. Porter has been remarkably consistent in recent weeks, scoring more than 15 points in all but one of his last 11 contests. He's averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in that 11-game stretch.