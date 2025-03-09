Michael Porter News: Dominant showing in double-double

Porter contributed 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

Porter put together one of his best outings of the season Sunday, leading all Nuggets in rebounds while posting a team-high-tying scoring total in an impressive double-double performance. Porter set a new season high in rebounds and has now hauled in 10 or more boards on 13 occasions. He has finished with a double-double in all but one of those 13 contests.