Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Porter tallied 30 points (10-25 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 107-105 win over the Pistons.

After posting a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double in Thursday's loss to Miami, Porter secured his second consecutive double-double and 12th of the campaign. The 28-year-old forward led all players in scoring, reaching the 30-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 29. He has now supplied at least three combined steals-plus-blocks in three of his last four outings, averaging 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game during that span.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
16 days ago