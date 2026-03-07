Michael Porter News: Double-doubles in win
Porter tallied 30 points (10-25 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 107-105 win over the Pistons.
After posting a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double in Thursday's loss to Miami, Porter secured his second consecutive double-double and 12th of the campaign. The 28-year-old forward led all players in scoring, reaching the 30-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 29. He has now supplied at least three combined steals-plus-blocks in three of his last four outings, averaging 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game during that span.
