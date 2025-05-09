Michael Porter News: Drills five triples in win

Porter finished Friday's 113-104 overtime win over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 42 minutes.

Porter played through his shoulder injury, connecting on five triples en route to 21 points, the most he has scored in the postseason. With Nikola Jokic struggling, Porter was able to take on more responsibility, along with Jamal Murray. Although he is still clearly limited by the injury, there is no indication Porter will miss time moving forward.