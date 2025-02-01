Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Drops 24 in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Porter finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over the 76ers.

It's the best scoring effort from the 26-year-old forward since he hit for 28 against the Spurs on Jan. 4. Porter has been struggling to find consistency of late, scoring 20-plus points only twice in his last 14 contests while averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.1 assists.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
