Michael Porter News: Efficient in win over Spurs

Porter ended Friday's 113-110 loss to the Spurs with 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 42 minutes.

Porter finished as the Nuggets' second-best scorer in this game, as he was particularly efficient from the floor. He's firmly entrenched as the team's third-best offensive weapon behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and he'll remain a solid fantasy contributor as long as he remains healthy. Porter has been on a roll of late and has reached the 20-point mark in six of his last seven appearances.