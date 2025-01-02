Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter News: Efficient outing in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Porter finished Wednesday's 139-120 win over the Hawks with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

The sharpshooter joined Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic with 20-plus points in the club's blowout victory. Porter has scored the rock at an efficient rate this season, and in his last five games he has shot 53.5 percent from the field and 55.3 percent from downtown, putting up 7.6 three-point attempts per contest. In that five-game span, the 26-year-old has averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 32.4 minutes per game.

