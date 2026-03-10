Michael Porter News: Good to go Tuesday
Porter (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After resting during Monday's win over Memphis, Porter will return to action Tuesday. Over his past 10 appearances, the sharpshooter is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top PerformersYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More