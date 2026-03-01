Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Hits for game-high 26 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Porter closed with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old forward led all scorers on the afternoon, but only three other Nets even scored in double digits. Porter has been productive since missing the last two games before the All-Star break with knee tendinitis, and over the last six games he's averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago