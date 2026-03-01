Michael Porter News: Hits for game-high 26 in loss
Porter closed with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to Cleveland.
The 27-year-old forward led all scorers on the afternoon, but only three other Nets even scored in double digits. Porter has been productive since missing the last two games before the All-Star break with knee tendinitis, and over the last six games he's averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals.
