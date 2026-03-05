Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Impressive double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Porter recorded 27 points (9-24 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.

Porter has been the Nets' best player this season by a wide margin, and he delivered another strong showing despite the 16-point loss. Porter has scored at least 25 points in four of his last six appearances, and this was his second double-double in that stretch. The star forward should remain the Nets' go-to scoring option on offense as long as he's able to stay on the hardwood consistently.

Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
