Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Porter (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Porter will miss a second straight game due to personal reasons, but it seems like an scheduled rest day for the starters, as other regulars such as Jamal Murray (hamstring), Nikola Jokic (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Christian Braun (foot) will also sit Wednesday's contest. This means head coach Michael Malone will likely look to Peyton Watson (knee), Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones to see more minutes.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
