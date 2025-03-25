Michael Porter News: Notches 16 points

Porter amassed 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

Considering the Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokic (ankle) for a while, Porter has had a pretty underwhelming month by his standards. Across 13 March appearances, Porter is shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.