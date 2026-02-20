Michael Porter News: Plays just 21 minutes in loss
Porter finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Nets were blown out of this contest, resulting in low workloads for most of the key players. Porter missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to right knee tendinitis, and he was likely going to see a modest workload no matter the score.
