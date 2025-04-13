Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Posts team-high 19 points in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Porter ended Sunday's 126-111 win over the Rockets with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Porter logged a solid number against the Rockets, who pulled most of their starters in the season closer. Porter connected on 67 percent of his shots in the decisive win, which solidified the Nuggets' position as the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. Porter finished the season with career-best averages in several categories with 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 76 games.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now