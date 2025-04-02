Fantasy Basketball
Michael Porter headshot

Michael Porter News: Questionable against San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 1:45pm

Porter (personal) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Porter might miss a second straight game Wednesday due to personal reasons. Denver may be very shorthanded for this game against San Antonio, with several notable players listed as questionable, like Nikola Jokic (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (hamstring), Peyton Watson (knee) and Christian Braun (foot). If Porter is ruled out, head coach Michael Malone will likely look to Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones to shoulder the load, especially if Braun and Watson are also ruled out.

Michael Porter
Denver Nuggets

