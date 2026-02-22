Michael Porter News: Quiet from deep in loss
Porter finished with 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.
Porter led Brooklyn in scoring but struggled to find his jumper, converting just one shot from beyond the arc. The forward has been mired in a significant shooting slump in February, entering Sunday converting 36.8 percent from the field and just 17.1 percent from deep while attempting 8.2 threes per game over his previous five appearances. Porter has shown he can still generate volume scoring, but his overall impact diminishes when the efficiency dips to this extent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Porter See More